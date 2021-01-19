Women Wing JI distributes winter packages among needy

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) ::Women Wing Jamat-e-Islami (JI) in collaboration with Alkhidmat Foundation Tuesday distributed winter packages among forty deserving families.

Regional President Alkhidmat Foundation Women Wing, Uzma Khatoon was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Uzma Khatton said that foundation was tirelessly working for the welfare of needy and deserving people indiscriminately. She said that Alkhidmat foundation is always on a frontline to help out needy and poor all over the country.

She also appreciated the role played by female workers of foundation during corona and disasters. She also urged workers to focus people who are confronted with various problems that can be timely solved by proper attention and assistance.