Women With Disabilities Facing Residence Issues In ICT

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:54 PM

Women with disabilities are facing difficulties in accessing private female hostels and shelter homes, therefore, the government should take necessary steps for their accommodation, said Zulqarnain Asghar a social activist here on Monday

Talking to APP, he said in the Federal capital not a single women with disabilities was living in government and private hostels and they were forced to live as paying guests.

He urged the government to devise a policy to ensure fair and affordable hostels for working women with disabilities.

He said despite hefty house rents paid by working women with disabilities, they were bearing poor facilities like unhygienic food, poor laundry, combined washrooms and security issues. When contacted, the official of the Ministry of Human Rights said the government might set up and maintain decent housing facilities for the persons with disabilities.

He further said the ministry with the help of the authorities of the federal capital, civil society organizations and society at large would assist to arrange temporary shelters for such persons.

