UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women With Disabilities Urges For Equal Rights In All Sectors

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 12:59 PM

Women with Disabilities urges for equal rights in all sectors

:Women with Disabilities Monday urged the authorities concerned to play an active role in providing equal rights in health care, education, vocational training, employment and income generation opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Women with Disabilities Monday urged the authorities concerned to play an active role in providing equal rights in health care, education, vocational training, employment and income generation opportunities.

Women with Disabilities (WWD) are one of the most marginalised groups in society Sidra Batool disable women told " Women with disabilities face significantly more difficulties in both public and private sphere" She said that they face challenges in attaining education, health , housing , vocational training and employment". They also experience inequality in hiring, promotion rates and pay for equal work, she further said.

She suggested the WPC to make a working group to address issues faced by women with disabilities.

Secretary Women's Parliamentary Caucus Munaza Hassan assured complete support of Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) for women with disabilities and said that women with disabilities will be part of all WPC initiatives in future.

She said that 10 to 15 per cent people in Pakistan were disabled and half of them were women. She said that 80 per cent of the women with disabilities live in rural areas.

"They were living in the most vulnerable conditions which makes everyday living a challenge in itself.

They were excluded from the mainstream of education, health and development and were perceived as a loss of productive potential and a drain on family resources."She said that Pakistani women with disabilities have played a lead role in bringing the agenda of WDDs in Sustainable Development Goals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Lead Women Family All From Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Bangladesh Test squad to arrive on Wednesday

17 minutes ago

Pakistan ready to take on India in ICC U19 Cricket ..

24 minutes ago

Meetings of UAE ambassadors, representatives of mi ..

30 minutes ago

Meetings of UAE ambassadors, representatives of mi ..

30 minutes ago

Campaign invites UAE community to unite to end riv ..

30 minutes ago

Int'l Cancer Day to be marked Feb 4

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.