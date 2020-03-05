Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) General Secretary Zahra Khan on Thursday announced to hold rally in the metropolis on March 08, to celebrate the International Women's Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) General Secretary Zahra Khan on Thursday announced to hold rally in the metropolis on March 08, to celebrate the International Women's Day.

She said this while addressing a press conference along with others at the Karachi Press Club (KPC), here.

Those spoke included Nuzhat Sheerin of Sindh Commission for Women, Nasira Perven of All Sindh Lady Health Worker Employees Association, Saeeda Khatoon for Association of Baldia Factory Fire Affectees, Saadia Baloch of Women Rights Defenders, Saira Feroze of United Home-based Garment Workers Union, Hani Baloch writer, Elsa Kazi student leader, Shabnman Azam HBWWF, Karamat Ali PILER, Asad Iqbal Bat Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, and Comrade Zubair of Awami Action Committee.

The rally would march from Arts Council of Pakistan to the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on March 08, at 2:30pm.

They said the day of March 8 is being celebrated in whole world historically to pay homage to the heroic struggle of women workers. Women in whole world on this day raise voice for their equal social and economic rights and gender justice, they added.

They said in every democratic society it is a right of citizens to express their views and talk about their problems in a peaceful manner.

They appreciated that the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a recent judgment has accepted this right of citizens, upholding the constitution.

The speakers said in this rally Hari women, glass bangle women workers, home-based women workers, lady health visitors, teachers, students and women belonging to other walks of life would actively participate along with male workers.

They said the basic objective of staging the women workers rally is to highlight the demand that women's liberty and economic independence should be accepted and gender- based wages difference and harassment of women workers in industries, factories and workplaces should be stopped.

On March 8, women workers of Pakistan would pledge to wage an organized struggle against suppression of capitalist, tribal and feudal mentality, and continue to become part of national and international labor movements.

They expressed full solidarity to the women march and rallies in whole country. They appealed the Karachiites, especially progressive, democratic people, students, youths and women to attend the rally of women workers.