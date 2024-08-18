- Home
- Pakistan
- Women workers must receive minimum wages, additional social welfare benefits: women laborers
Women Workers Must Receive Minimum Wages, Additional Social Welfare Benefits: Women Laborers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Women workers must receive at least minimum wages, should not be paid less than men, and should be given additional social welfare benefits, including mother and child health concessions.
This was stated by women laborers, highlighting their grievances.
Zainab Bibi said, "She is working with her husband in the field for crop cultivation. Like her, many women are now working in the cultivation field along with domestic responsibilities."
"It is difficult for her to work as a laborer without labor," she added.
"To address the plight of all women workers affiliated with cultivation, fisheries, poultry, and animal husbandry, these women should be given the same rights as workers in formal industries," Zainab Bibi said.
Civil society activist Samina Nazir said, "Political parties must give more attention to this important piece of legislation to safeguard women agri-workers and apply the needed pressure to the Provincial Assembly to pass this law and build the momentum for other provinces to do the same."
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO hold open court to address public grievances14 seconds ago
-
Police intensify operation against drug dealers, 05 held23 seconds ago
-
Senate body on S&T deliberates on PHA (Amendment) Bill, 2023'10 minutes ago
-
Two illegal housing colonies sealed10 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister for getting benefit from potential of ports to stabilize economy10 minutes ago
-
Bilawal highlights enduring relevance of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s teachings20 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off another 34 meters on gas theft20 minutes ago
-
Minister for public-private partnership to improve education’s quality40 minutes ago
-
FGRF starts countrywide plantation campaign40 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods40 minutes ago
-
Two held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan40 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards heroic driver for rescuing family trapped in flood40 minutes ago