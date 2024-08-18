Women workers must receive minimum wages, additional social welfare benefits: women laborers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Women workers must receive at least minimum wages, should not be paid less than men, and should be given additional social welfare benefits, including mother and child health concessions.

This was stated by women laborers, highlighting their grievances.

Zainab Bibi said, "She is working with her husband in the field for crop cultivation. Like her, many women are now working in the cultivation field along with domestic responsibilities."

"It is difficult for her to work as a laborer without labor," she added.

"To address the plight of all women workers affiliated with cultivation, fisheries, poultry, and animal husbandry, these women should be given the same rights as workers in formal industries," Zainab Bibi said.

Civil society activist Samina Nazir said, "Political parties must give more attention to this important piece of legislation to safeguard women agri-workers and apply the needed pressure to the Provincial Assembly to pass this law and build the momentum for other provinces to do the same."