Open Menu

Women Workers Must Receive Minimum Wages, Additional Social Welfare Benefits: Women Laborers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Women workers must receive minimum wages, additional social welfare benefits: women laborers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Women workers must receive at least minimum wages, should not be paid less than men, and should be given additional social welfare benefits, including mother and child health concessions. 

This was stated by women laborers, highlighting their grievances.

Zainab Bibi said, "She is working with her husband in the field for crop cultivation. Like her, many women are now working in the cultivation field along with domestic responsibilities." 

"It is difficult for her to work as a laborer without labor," she added.

 

"To address the plight of all women workers affiliated with cultivation, fisheries, poultry, and animal husbandry, these women should be given the same rights as workers in formal industries," Zainab Bibi said. 

Civil society activist Samina Nazir said, "Political parties must give more attention to this important piece of legislation to safeguard women agri-workers and apply the needed pressure to the Provincial Assembly to pass this law and build the momentum for other provinces to do the same."

Related Topics

Provincial Assembly Same Women All

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

4 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan