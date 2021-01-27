Women workforce proportion increasing in agri sector: MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly MNA Ghazala Saifi Wednesday said the proportion of women workforce was growing which would help in uplifting the women percentage in agricultural sector.

Talking to APP, she said government was adopting various steps to provide trainings to women farmers that would be benefited to increase biodiversity, enrich soils and improve watersheds, better yields.

Adding, she said if women had the same access to land, technology, financial services, education and markets as men, yields on women's farms could increase.

So, by helping women overcome the barriers they face and gain the skills they need to unlock their potential, we have the opportunity to achieve a huge positive social impact, she said.

She further said that the women should be encouraged to contribute in agri sector by removing various social barriers to make them self dependent segment of a sustainable progressive society.

/395