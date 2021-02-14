UrduPoint.com
Women Workforce Proportion Increasing In Agri Sector: MNA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Women workforce proportion increasing in agri sector: MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly MNA Ghazala Saifi has said the proportion of women workforce was growing which would help in uplifting the women percentage in agricultural sector.

Talking to APP, she said government was adopting various steps to provide trainings to women farmers that would be benefited to increase biodiversity, enrich soils and improve watersheds, better yields.

She said if women had the same access to land, technology, financial services, education and markets as men, yields on women's farms could increase.

