Open Menu

Women living In Villages Face Difficulties: Nusrat Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Women living in villages face difficulties: Nusrat Abbasi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Leader of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and former member provincial assembly (MPA), Nusrat Abbasi said the women living in the villages face more difficulties, unfair distribution of resources, unavailability of basic necessities of life and forced to live a life of deprivation.

She expressed these views while addressing a women gathering during the election campaign of GDA leader Rashid Shah in his constituency here Friday.

She said that women were facing enormous problems due to lack of education, health, employment, drinking water, infrastructure, travel facilities in the villages, .

She appealed to the people to vote for Syed Rashid Shah Rashdi so that he could play a role in resolving the problems of rural people on priority basis.

Related Topics

Provincial Assembly Rashid Alliance

Recent Stories

ECP delists 13 political parties for not conductin ..

ECP delists 13 political parties for not conducting intra-party polls

44 minutes ago
 Govt working to promote foreign investment in coun ..

Govt working to promote foreign investment in country: President

51 minutes ago
 SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

4 hours ago
 IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic ..

IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic reform program

4 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 4 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 46 runs

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

17 hours ago
 “A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

17 hours ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

17 hours ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

17 hours ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan