Women's Action Forum Celebrates Its 38th Anniversary

Mon 16th September 2019

The Women's Action Forum celebrating its 38th anniversary on Monday has called upon all Pakistanis to join the struggle for their right to justice, democracy, pluralism and dignity

The Women's Action Forum celebrating its 38th anniversary on Monday has called upon all Pakistanis to join the struggle for their right to justice, democracy, pluralism and dignity.

Founded on 16th September 1981 in Karachi as a pressure group to struggle against all forms of discrimination and for the rights of women, minorities and marginalised people, its members continue to firmly belief that women's rights are human rights, and that all citizens must receive the same rights, dignity and equality, regardless of class, creed, sect, ethnicity, and faith.

According to a statement issued here by the office of WAF, the forum, as a non-funded lobby pressure group, has struggled against discriminatory laws, violence against women and minorities, all informal legal systems, urban mafias and land grabbers.

WAF was said to be unique in the sense that it has sister chapters and members in all provinces of Pakistan and after 38 years, continues its activism as a collective with members belonging to all social classes, generations and ethnicities.

WAF was said to had played a pivotal role in placing women's rights on the national agenda by raising awareness at different levels of society.

In the eighties it actively supported the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy and lobbied successfully with political parties to include women in their party manifestos.

WAF is heartened by younger generations of activists who are joining and continuing the struggles for civilian parliamentarydemocracy and striving against bigotry.

