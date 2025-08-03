Women's Bike Rally Held To Mark ‘Maraka-e-Haq’ Independence Day Celebrations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Sindh Ministers Saeed Ghani and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Sunday said that the entire nation was celebrating Independence Day under the theme of “Maraka-e-Haq”, marking both Pakistan’s independence and the recent symbolic triumph over India by the armed forces.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a 29 kilometer long women's motorbike rally organized by the Sindh Department of Tourism and Culture from Quaid-e-Azam House to Chaukhandi graveyard, the ministers emphasized the spirit of national unity and women empowerment.
During the event, the national flag was hoisted, the national anthem was sung, and a cake was cut to mark the 78th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence.
Tourism and Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah highlighted the large turnout of female riders and praised their enthusiasm. “Hundreds of women participated in today’s rally, showing how far we’ve come in empowering women — a core commitment of the Pakistan Peoples Party,” he said. “From Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, our first female Prime Minister, to today's First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, women have played a central role in Pakistan’s progress.
”
He added that large-scale events are planned in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur, and that prizes will be awarded for the best-decorated cars, shops, and streets during the celebrations.
Speaking at the same event, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said the bike rally covered more than 29 kilometers and is one of hundreds of events taking place across the province under the “Maraka-e-Haq” banner. He stated that celebrations will continue daily, uninterrupted, until August 14.
Ghani announced that a grand poetry recital (mushaira) will be held on August 9 at Karachi Expo Center and that on the nights of August 13 and 14, a mega concert will take place at National Stadium Karachi, featuring prominent artists performing patriotic songs.
“We urge the public to actively participate in as many events as possible and join us in celebrating with true national spirit,” he said. “We will carry this campaign to its peak by August 14.”
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..
ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment
UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025
ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector
BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION
44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid
Dubai welcomes 9.88 million international visitors in H1 2025, up 6% Y-o-Y
UAE delivers 65 tonness of medical supplies to Gaza in cooperation with WHO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dutch ambassador completes term in Pakistan, reflects on deep ties6 hours ago
-
Tarar & Pirzada see off Iranian President7 hours ago
-
Ministries, positions, portfolios are responsibilities of people: Shah8 hours ago
-
Pakistan most at risk, least responsible for climate change: Minister8 hours ago
-
Rawal Dam spillways to open Monday morning as water level reaches critical mark8 hours ago
-
Educational Institutions organize events regarding Marka-e-Haq, Independence day in Matiari8 hours ago
-
NA to meet Monday to take up 32-point agenda9 hours ago
-
Hyderabad Police offices illuminated for Independence day9 hours ago
-
Police Martyrs’ Day marked with solemn tributes in Rawalpindi9 hours ago
-
Zero tolerance policy being implemented against those selling sugar at high rates10 hours ago
-
July Beyond Borders: Bangladesh High Commission hosts exhibition to commemorate mass uprising annive ..10 hours ago
-
Governor Sindh attends closing ceremony of "My Karachi Oasis of Harmony" exhibition10 hours ago