KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Sindh Ministers Saeed Ghani and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Sunday said that the entire nation was celebrating Independence Day under the theme of “Maraka-e-Haq”, marking both Pakistan’s independence and the recent symbolic triumph over India by the armed forces.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a 29 kilometer long women's motorbike rally organized by the Sindh Department of Tourism and Culture from Quaid-e-Azam House to Chaukhandi graveyard, the ministers emphasized the spirit of national unity and women empowerment.

During the event, the national flag was hoisted, the national anthem was sung, and a cake was cut to mark the 78th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence.

Tourism and Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah highlighted the large turnout of female riders and praised their enthusiasm. “Hundreds of women participated in today’s rally, showing how far we’ve come in empowering women — a core commitment of the Pakistan Peoples Party,” he said. “From Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, our first female Prime Minister, to today's First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, women have played a central role in Pakistan’s progress.

”

He added that large-scale events are planned in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur, and that prizes will be awarded for the best-decorated cars, shops, and streets during the celebrations.

Speaking at the same event, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said the bike rally covered more than 29 kilometers and is one of hundreds of events taking place across the province under the “Maraka-e-Haq” banner. He stated that celebrations will continue daily, uninterrupted, until August 14.

Ghani announced that a grand poetry recital (mushaira) will be held on August 9 at Karachi Expo Center and that on the nights of August 13 and 14, a mega concert will take place at National Stadium Karachi, featuring prominent artists performing patriotic songs.

“We urge the public to actively participate in as many events as possible and join us in celebrating with true national spirit,” he said. “We will carry this campaign to its peak by August 14.”