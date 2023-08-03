Open Menu

Women's Commission Proposes More Female Representation In Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 09:51 PM

A delegation of the Women Commission on Status of Women, headed by Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar, presented multiple recommendations to Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja and other officials, aiming to enhance female representation in the electoral process

ECP Members Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Mohammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana, Ikramullah Khan and senior officers including Secretary Umar Hameed Khan and Special Secretary Zafraqbal, participated in the meeting.

The delegation was warmly received by the Chief Election Commissioner, who pledged to bridge the gender gap between women and men voters, assuring them that this mission will certainly be accomplished.

CEC mentioned that the Election Commission, in partnership with NADRA and civil society, was making persistent efforts to register women's identity cards and facilitate their voting in all four provinces. Moreover, he emphasized that the commission strongly opposes any form of violence against women during the electoral process.

In the recent past, he mentioned that all efforts to commit violence against women candidates and women voters in various by-elections have been thwarted, and the Election Commission has taken strong actions against those responsible for such acts.

The Commission was committed to creating a safe environment in the upcoming elections, ensuring women can freely participate both as voters and candidates, free from any form of violence.

The Chief Election Commissioner assured the Women Commission on Status of Women that the Election Commission of Pakistan will fully support their recommendations, including necessary legislation, to promote women's participation in the electoral process.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will ensure provisions for women, persons with disabilities, and the transgender community in the upcoming general elections. Moreover, strong legal measures will be taken against anyone attempting to impede women's right to vote.

