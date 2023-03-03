UrduPoint.com

'Women's Confidence, Media Awareness Key To Eliminate Harassment': Kashmala Tariq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Women's confidence and media awareness are the key weapons to eliminate harassment from the society where all stakeholders need to play a collective role actively for the protection of rights of women, former Fed­eral Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq Friday stressed on Friday.

Talking to a private news channel, Kashmala said that the Federal Ombudsman for protection against Harassment has been strengthened and empowered to protect the rights of women, adding, we have ensured that there is effective implementation of workplace harassment laws across the country in order to enable women to reach their full potential.

She said with the Ombudsman awareness drives women now are more aware of their rights and they feel protected at workplaces and actively taking part in economic activities.

Ombudsman objective is to create awareness in society and provide free of cost legal services regarding harassment faced by females, she mentioned.

We need to work on breaking stereotypes and giving women the strength to raise their voices, she added.

She also lauded the performance and achievements of the Ombudsmen in providing expeditious and free-of-cost justice to the people against administrative injustices.

She further suggested that all institutions, offices and organizations should have internal harassment committees and CCTV cameras to report their status of compliance with the law on workplace harassment.

Replying to a question, she said a sharp increase in incidents of violence against women and physical harassment has been witnessed across the country during the last few years, adding, the media need to work more on the rights of women in society.

To another question, she said the Ombudsman anti-harassment cell does not only act on complaints filed by women but also entertains complaints of men and transgender persons, adding, registering a complaint is not a difficult task official pages are available on every social media forum where a complaint could be lodged easily.

