Women’s contribution to polio eradication recognized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme has marked the International Women’s Day 2025 with a dedicated event at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).

The event was organized to recognize the critical role of female polio workers in polio eradication initiative across the country.

The event highlighted the Programme’s commitment to women’s participation, protection, and acknowledging the dedication of more than 58.4% female polio workers who tirelessly serve communities in some of the most challenging environments.

The event was attended by National and provincial coordinators and senior officials, where frontline female workers shared their perspective from across the country through video messages.

The top leadership reaffirmed their commitment to improving the working conditions and protection of women in the field.

Ms Ayesha Raza Farooq, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio, emphasized the government’s unwavering assurance to creating a safe and empowering environment for female frontline workers.

“Today, as we commemorate International Women’s Day, I want to reaffirm our collective commitment to ensuring a safe, dignified, and enabling environment for every female frontline worker."

"The Pakistan Polio Programme has developed a comprehensive Anti-Harassment Policy, aligned with the ‘Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act’ of 2010 and its 2022 amendment, to safeguard their well-being and professional growth."

She said every worker has the right to a respectful workplace, free from harassment.

Ms Raza also highlighted measures undertaken by the Programme, to support a conducive work environment for workers that include improved Team Support Centers (TSCs), operational safety protocols to ensure workers safety during duties, streamlined stipend payments to safeguard secure and enabling work environment for female polio workers.

Female frontline workers from across the country shared their experiences of working in the Polio program, expressing both their sense of fulfillment and the challenges they face in convincing families to vaccinate their children.

Many highlighted their commitment and pride in administering polio drops, knowing they are contributing to a healthier future.

Speaking at the event, Anwar ul Haq, National Coordinator, NEOC, paid tribute to the resilience and dedication of female frontline workers.

“This year’s theme resonates deeply with us at the National Emergency Operations Centre as we honor female polio workers who are considered as the backbone of Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts."

These women work tirelessly, often in difficult and high-risk areas, to ensure every child receives the life-saving polio vaccine.

Their courage and unwavering commitment reflect the incredible strength of Pakistani women.

"Empowering them is not just about recognizing their contribution, it is about strengthening our communities and ensuring a healthier, polio-free Pakistan.”

He emphasized the importance of gender sensitivity in public health, stating that by supporting women in frontline health roles, Pakistan is fostering a more inclusive, resilient, and prosperous society.

As Pakistan continues its fight against polio, the Programme remains committed to prioritizing the safety and dignity of female polio workers.

The event concluded with a renewed pledge to recognize, invest in, and protect the invaluable contributions of women who are at the forefront of the country’s polio eradication efforts.