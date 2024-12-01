Women's Convention Marks PPP's 57th Foundation Day
Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women’s Wing on Sunday organized a women’s convention to celebrate the party’s 57th foundation day.
Senator Rubina Khalid, President of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women’s Wing and Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme, was the chief guest on the occasion.
The event was attended by a large number of female leaders and workers from across the province. Prominent attendees included Senior Vice President and MPA Nighat Orakzai, Vice President Ajbar Jadoon, and other provincial cabinet and city officials.
In her address, Senator Rubina Khalid congratulated the party leadership and workers, highlighting PPP's 57-year history of democratic struggle and sacrifices. She emphasized that the party, founded by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, was created to empower the marginalized and downtrodden.
Senator Khalid noted the PPP’s pivotal role in strengthening democracy, fighting against dictatorship, and introducing significant reforms such as the 1973 Constitution, nuclear deterrence, and providing basic rights like national identity cards and passports.
She paid tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who continued her father’s legacy by championing the rights of the poor, even in challenging times. She reiterated PPP's commitment to the welfare of underprivileged communities, citing the party’s efforts in uniting the nation and giving a voice to the common man.
She also praised former President Asif Ali Zardari’s leadership during turbulent times, including his “Pakistan Khappe” slogan, and expressed confidence in Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s dedication to democratic stability and public service.
The event concluded with a salute to the martyrs of democracy.
