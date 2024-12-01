Open Menu

Women's Convention Marks PPP's 57th Foundation Day

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Women's convention marks PPP's 57th foundation day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women’s Wing on Sunday organized a women’s convention to celebrate the party’s 57th foundation day.

Senator Rubina Khalid, President of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women’s Wing and Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The event was attended by a large number of female leaders and workers from across the province. Prominent attendees included Senior Vice President and MPA Nighat Orakzai, Vice President Ajbar Jadoon, and other provincial cabinet and city officials.

In her address, Senator Rubina Khalid congratulated the party leadership and workers, highlighting PPP's 57-year history of democratic struggle and sacrifices. She emphasized that the party, founded by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, was created to empower the marginalized and downtrodden.

Senator Khalid noted the PPP’s pivotal role in strengthening democracy, fighting against dictatorship, and introducing significant reforms such as the 1973 Constitution, nuclear deterrence, and providing basic rights like national identity cards and passports.

She paid tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who continued her father’s legacy by championing the rights of the poor, even in challenging times. She reiterated PPP's commitment to the welfare of underprivileged communities, citing the party’s efforts in uniting the nation and giving a voice to the common man.

She also praised former President Asif Ali Zardari’s leadership during turbulent times, including his “Pakistan Khappe” slogan, and expressed confidence in Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s dedication to democratic stability and public service.

The event concluded with a salute to the martyrs of democracy.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Poor Democracy Nuclear Man Pakistan Peoples Party Women Sunday Dictator Event From Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan