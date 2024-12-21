Women’s day celebrations highlight empowerment, workplace safety

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) A grand celebration was held on Women’s Day, honoring the contributions and achievements of working women across various sectors.

Nabila Hakim Khan, Ombudsperson Punjab, graced the event as the chief guest, while Executive Director of WISE, Bushra Khaliq, presided over the ceremony.

In her address, Nabila Hakim Khan emphasized the importance of ensuring a safe and harassment-free workplace for women. She highlighted the role of the Ombudsperson's office in addressing workplace harassment complaints efficiently and ensuring justice for affected women.

Additionally, she shed light on the critical issue of women’s property rights, stressing the need for awareness and legal protection to empower women economically and socially.

The event witnessed active participation from women representing police, rescue services, and various government departments. The program concluded on a vibrant note with a musical performance by Ruby Reshma, daughter of renowned singer Resham, leaving the audience captivated.