Open Menu

Women’s Day Celebrations Highlight Empowerment, Workplace Safety

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Women’s day celebrations highlight empowerment, workplace safety

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) A grand celebration was held on Women’s Day, honoring the contributions and achievements of working women across various sectors.

Nabila Hakim Khan, Ombudsperson Punjab, graced the event as the chief guest, while Executive Director of WISE, Bushra Khaliq, presided over the ceremony.

In her address, Nabila Hakim Khan emphasized the importance of ensuring a safe and harassment-free workplace for women. She highlighted the role of the Ombudsperson's office in addressing workplace harassment complaints efficiently and ensuring justice for affected women.

Additionally, she shed light on the critical issue of women’s property rights, stressing the need for awareness and legal protection to empower women economically and socially.

The event witnessed active participation from women representing police, rescue services, and various government departments. The program concluded on a vibrant note with a musical performance by Ruby Reshma, daughter of renowned singer Resham, leaving the audience captivated.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Resham Women Event From Government

Recent Stories

US official’s alleged threat perception from Pak ..

US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..

46 seconds ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule co ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

2 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

2 hours ago
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

2 hours ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

2 hours ago
 Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairou ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germa ..

UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan