PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Women University Swabi organized a declamation contest in both urdu and English to commemorate International Women's Day on Tuesday.

Over 16 enthusiastic students from various departments participated in the event, showcasing their eloquence and passion for women's empowerment.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed individuals, including Dr. Raisa, the Director of the Youth Development Center, Dr. Alia, Assistant Professor of Islamiat, Waseem Khattak, Head of the Department of Journalism and Incharge of Student Societies, and Miss Faryal, Deputy Director of YDC.

In the English category, Laiba Umair secured the first position, leaving a lasting impression with her powerful delivery.

Memona Fayaz claimed the second position, impressing the audience with her articulate presentation, and Aysha Salih grabbed the third position.

In the Urdu category, Urooj Tariq emerged as the first position holder, captivating the audience with her eloquent expression of thoughts. Huda Bashir secured the second position, and Saba Gul achieved the third position, showcasing their commendable oratory skills.

The university's commitment to promoting women's voices and acknowledging their achievements was evident throughout the event, reflecting the spirit of Women's Day celebrations.

APP/ash