Women’s Day: IG Rizvi Pays Tribute To Female Police Officers
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, on Saturday, issued a special message on the occasion of International Women’s Day, commending the dedication and contributions of female police officers.
A public relations officer told APP that IG Rizvi described the women serving in Islamabad Police as a source of pride and a valuable asset to the department.
He also saluted the brave mothers, sisters, and daughters of martyrs and veterans, acknowledging their sacrifices.
Rizvi highlighted that both the Women Police Station and the Digital Women Police Station in Islamabad are functioning efficiently, providing immediate solutions to women’s concerns.
“The role of women in Islamabad Police is no less than that of their male counterparts,” he emphasized.
The IGP reiterated the department’s commitment to ensuring a better working environment for female officers, enabling them to perform their duties effectively.
Underlining the importance of gender equality, he stressed that providing women with equal opportunities and a secure environment is essential for societal progress.
"Female police officers are demonstrating remarkable abilities in all fields, working shoulder to shoulder with male officers," he noted.
Rizvi further emphasized that women officers play a vital role in maintaining law and order, crime control, and community policing.
APP/rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women’s Day: IG Rizvi pays tribute to female police officers5 minutes ago
-
Senator Asad Qasim takes oath5 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry enhances Hajj facilities, digital services under new policy15 minutes ago
-
Saqib Ansari emphasizes life-saving importance of blood donation in Ramazan15 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest two dacoits in Tarnol encounter; two manage to escape15 minutes ago
-
Grand iftar hosted for women journalists15 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh15 minutes ago
-
KP women make significant contributions to national development amid socio-cultural challenges25 minutes ago
-
4.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan' s Zhob, surrounding areas25 minutes ago
-
On Int’l Women’s Day, PM pledges ‘mission’ of gender equality & women’s empowerment35 minutes ago
-
Tankers’ collision:national highway cleared for traffic35 minutes ago
-
Four held for over charging45 minutes ago