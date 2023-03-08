The world celebrates International Women's Day to raise awareness of topics including gender equality, violence, and abuse against women

The purpose of celebrating the day is to ensure due empowerment, safeguard equal rights and dignified status, and maintain high respect, honor, and dignity of the women folk at par with the opposite gender in all segments of society.

Various social and political organizations, trade unions, universities and educational institutions organized special events, seminars, and walks to mark the day in the metropolis in which participants underlined the importance of the role of women in all sections of society.

Speakers in Shaheed Zulfqar Ali Bhatto University (ZABIST) has said that "Women who hold positions of power today owe a debt of gratitude to trailblazers like Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, whose sacrifices paved the way for us to enter the political mainstream and effect change. But the fight for gender equality is far from over, with the "We cannot afford to wait decades or even years to act. Each of us must do our part, both professionally and personally, to bring us closer to the goal of women's equality.

" Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Romina Khurshid Alam while paying tribute to women on Wednesday said that Pakistani women had proved their mettle in all spheres of life for the glory and honour of the country.

"No sector can progress without empowering the women," she said while talking to a private news channel.

She further stressed that the nation needs to increase women' s access to technology and digital literacy programs, especially in remote areas.

Chairman National Database and Registration Authority Tariq Malik has said that NADRA was playing a pivotal role to empower Pakistani women in the digital age by ensuring their social, economic and political rights and by providing them with computerized national identity cards (CNIC).

