Women’s Day Observed At UET
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 06:19 PM
The society of female students ZIMAL UET Lahore, under the supervision of staff advisor Dr. Rehana Sharif, organized a seminar to celebrate International Women Day here on Friday
The event aimed to honour the achievements of women in various fields, particularly in engineering and technology. It served as a platform for distinguished speakers to share their experiences and insights with the audience.
The event was attended by female faculty, staff and students of the university and females from almost all walks of life.
In this event various successful women participated as guest speakers and shared their success stories in their respective fields.
In addition to the insightful speeches, the event featured engaging competitions, including Mehndi and sketching competitions and a play.
Vice Chancellor UET Lahore Prof. Dr. Nasir Hayat, Mrs. Nasir Hayat and Director Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Asif Ali Qaiser also graced the event. The event concluded with the distribution of souvenirs among guests.
