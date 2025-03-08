Women's Day Seminar, Walk
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Population Welfare Department organized an awareness seminar and walk at Ibn Mir Associate Degree College for Women, Jalalpur Jattan, in connection with International Women’s Day.
Speaking at the seminar, District Population Welfare Officer Umar Farooq emphasized that education and healthcare in any society are incomplete without the active participation of women, as a mother is the first school for a child.
He highlighted that women, in the roles of mothers, daughters, sisters, and wives, are a blessing from Allah. However, unfortunately, many women still suffer from domestic violence.
He stressed the need to recognize women's contributions and nurture their potential for the country's economic stability and development. Deputy Director Colleges Gujrat, Dr. Tahir Aziz, stated that women's academic success guarantees social progress and prosperity. He advised students to lead their lives according to the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah so they could make their parents and country proud.
The college principal, faculty members, and students actively participated in the event.
Following the seminar, an awareness walk was held, emphasizing the importance of women's rights, education, and empowerment.
