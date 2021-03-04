UrduPoint.com
Women's Day To Be Observed On March 8

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:36 PM

International Women's Day will be observed across the world including Pakistan on March 8 to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :International Women's Day will be observed across the world including Pakistan on March 8 to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

In this regard, the social welfare department would organize a function at "Sanat Zar" on March 8 while another program would be held at the Women Development center on March 9.

Talking to APP, Divisional Director, Social Welfare Nabeela Shahid said that the motive behind observing this day was to provide information to the people about women's rights and highlight their importance in society.

She said that the government departments were working for the protection of women's rights and legislation to provide women with a more secure working environment in the country.

The first International Women's Day was observed on February 28, 1909, in the United States, following a declaration by the Socialist Party of America.

The day was also commemorated at the United Nations level and is designated in many countries as a national holiday.395

