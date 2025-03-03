Open Menu

Women's Development Vital For Sustainable Economic Stability: Adviser To Chief Minister For Women Development Department, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi

March 03, 2025

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Adviser to Chief Minister for Women Development Department, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday emphasized that sustainable economic stability is not possible without the development of women and the provision of equal opportunities.

She said that Balochistan government is taking practical measures to enhance women's welfare, vocational training, and employment opportunities to empower them economically and socially.

She said these views while talking to the Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs, Sanjay Kumar. During the discussion, both departments agreed to strengthen cooperation for the welfare and economic upliftment of minority women.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi mentioned that a comprehensive strategy is being formulated in Balochistan to empower women by equipping them with modern skills and providing them with financial assistance and business opportunities.

She emphasized that minority women could not be ignored and that the government is committed to ensuring their inclusion in the national development process.

She further highlighted that various government and private sector collaborations are introducing educational, technical, and financial support programs for women.

Dr. Rubaba stressed the need for an environment in Balochistan where women could utilize their talents without fear and improve their lives.

She reiterated that the government would take all possible steps to address the challenges faced by minority women.

In this regard, a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Women Development Department and the Minority Affairs Department, which will be a significant step forward in ensuring the rights and development of minority women, she said.

