ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Women's economic empowerment is the major way for womenfolk to improve their social status and urged to encourage such steps from all segments of society especially from family members.

Head of Mehrgarh, (a non-profit organization) Maliha Hashmi, said women empowerment is all about equipping them to be part of decision making at household, social and their career level, adding that women's empowerment is essential for sustainable progress and prosperity of the society.

Another women's rights activist Dr. Momina Khayal said women had always played a vital role in the development of the country. "Women entrepreneurs could bring a huge difference in the country", she commented.

"Educated women with economic empowerment can positively impact the overall society", she told APP.

She said government should focus on promoting products of home based women workers not only to support them but also to bring economic stability at grass root level.