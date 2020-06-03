UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women's Economic Empowerment To Improve Social Status

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:15 PM

Women's economic empowerment to improve social status

Women's economic empowerment is the major way for womenfolk to improve their social status and urged to encourage such steps from all segments of society especially from family members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Women's economic empowerment is the major way for womenfolk to improve their social status and urged to encourage such steps from all segments of society especially from family members.

Head of Mehrgarh, (a non-profit organization) Maliha Hashmi, said women empowerment is all about equipping them to be part of decision making at household, social and their career level, adding that women's empowerment is essential for sustainable progress and prosperity of the society.

Another women's rights activist Dr. Momina Khayal said women had always played a vital role in the development of the country. "Women entrepreneurs could bring a huge difference in the country", she commented.

"Educated women with economic empowerment can positively impact the overall society", she told APP.

She said government should focus on promoting products of home based women workers not only to support them but also to bring economic stability at grass root level.

Related Topics

Progress Women Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Pilot of PIA plane crash violated aviation rules, ..

4 minutes ago

PML-N should avoid point scoring tactics: Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Footwear exports increase 15.86% to US$104.351mln

3 minutes ago

Over 16,700 People Dismissed From Work in Japan Du ..

3 minutes ago

21 vehicles impounded over violating rules in Sarg ..

3 minutes ago

Mumbai shuts offices, tells people to stay home as ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.