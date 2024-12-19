Women’s education key to national progress, global competitiveness: Governor Kundi

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday emphasized that women's education is crucial for the country's progress and to compete with the Western world.

He highlighted that empowering women through education is key to fostering societal development and ensuring a competitive edge on the global stage.

Kundi stressed that with proper education, women can play a vital role in shaping the future of the nation. He called for prioritizing women's education as an essential pillar of national advancement.

He said this while addressing the 8th Convocation of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar as the chief guest, congratulating the graduating students for achieving another milestone in their chosen academic paths.

During his speech, Governor Kundi expressed that it was an honor for him to address the educated women of the province. He emphasized that the mission of the government was to provide the country with young leadership through quality education and skills.

"I am delighted to see such a large number of educated women in the province," Kundi remarked. "Today, as graduates, you are about to embark on an extraordinary journey and create your own adventures in life."

The Governor praised the students for their hard work that had brought them to this stage, highlighting that a new era was about to begin, with many new challenges and opportunities ahead.

The Governor further stressed the importance of an education system aligned with the demands of a knowledge-based economy.

He also emphasized the need for greater focus on science, technology, and modern skills in the educational framework.

"Education is the best investment for the future," Kundi said, adding that policies should prioritize women's education and ensure their participation in all sectors. He underscored the necessity of women's active involvement in decision-making processes and the protection of their dignity and respect.

Kundi further said that higher education has always been a priority on the agenda of the Pakistan Peoples Party government. "Providing quality education to the youth and preparing them for future challenges is our collective responsibility," he concluded.

The convocation ceremony witnessed the distribution of degrees to 471 graduates, including those who completed their Bachelor's, Master's, and MPhil degrees. 66 students who had secured top positions were awarded gold medals.

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Safia Ahmad, faculty members, graduates, and their families. During the ceremony, Dr. Safia Ahmad also presented a report on the university’s overall performance to the Governor.

