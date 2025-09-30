'Women’s Education Key To National Progress ,
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Erum Hamid on Tuesday emphasized
that women’s education is vital for national progress, stating that an educated woman
benefits not just herself, but her entire family and community.
She expressed these views while addressing a ceremony titled “Importance of Women’s Education”
as the chief guest at Government Degree College, Farooq Colony.
Highlighting the pivotal role of educated women in society, Erum Hamid said, “When a boy is educated,
he benefits himself; when a girl is educated, the whole family benefits.”
Erum Hamid praised the increasing involvement of women in all walks of life and stated that women
are now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with men in contributing to national development.
She also announced that the Punjab government is establishing three new degree colleges for women
in Sargodha district. She added that similar initiatives are underway for boys, as part of a broader
commitment by the PML-N government to promote inclusive education.
She highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to reduce the financial burden on parents by
providing laptops and other essential facilities to deserving students.
The event concluded with the college administration presenting a special award to Erum Hamid
in recognition of her efforts to promote education.
Recent Stories
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka
Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks
ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26
Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match series against South Africa
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Women’s education Key to national progress ,4 minutes ago
-
CPO urges officers to build public trust through professionalism4 minutes ago
-
KPCTA DG urges collective efforts by govt, public to address climate issue4 minutes ago
-
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces16 minutes ago
-
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack21 minutes ago
-
SC sets aside IHC order against Justice Jahangiri, allows appeal24 minutes ago
-
Petrol pumps sealed over tampering scales, substandard fuel24 minutes ago
-
Traffic diversion plan was reviewed in Gujrat.34 minutes ago
-
Malik Mukhtar Bharath calls for unity against misinformation on HPV vaccine to save women’s lives34 minutes ago
-
Quick response campaign launched against vector-borne diseases44 minutes ago
-
Two Afghans deported for attempting to enter Pakistan on fake documents at Torkham44 minutes ago
-
Nutritionist raises concern over excessive 'Artificial Sweetener' intake by health-conscious individ ..44 minutes ago