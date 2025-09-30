Open Menu

'Women’s Education Key To National Progress ,

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 01:50 PM

'Women’s education Key to national progress ,

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Erum Hamid on Tuesday emphasized

that women’s education is vital for national progress, stating that an educated woman

benefits not just herself, but her entire family and community.

She expressed these views while addressing a ceremony titled “Importance of Women’s Education”

as the chief guest at Government Degree College, Farooq Colony.

Highlighting the pivotal role of educated women in society, Erum Hamid said, “When a boy is educated,

he benefits himself; when a girl is educated, the whole family benefits.”

Erum Hamid praised the increasing involvement of women in all walks of life and stated that women

are now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with men in contributing to national development.

She also announced that the Punjab government is establishing three new degree colleges for women

in Sargodha district. She added that similar initiatives are underway for boys, as part of a broader

commitment by the PML-N government to promote inclusive education.

She highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to reduce the financial burden on parents by

providing laptops and other essential facilities to deserving students.

The event concluded with the college administration presenting a special award to Erum Hamid

in recognition of her efforts to promote education.

Recent Stories

Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by ..

Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces

16 minutes ago
 At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide bl ..

At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack

21 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Science ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..

24 minutes ago
 Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza afte ..

Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas

28 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King ..

Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..

39 minutes ago
 PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues ..

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..

47 minutes ago
Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation wi ..

Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

54 minutes ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and S ..

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka

57 minutes ago
 Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

59 minutes ago
 ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025 ..

ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26

1 hour ago
 Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire pl ..

Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match ..

Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match series against South Africa

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan