'Women’s education Key to national progress ,

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Erum Hamid on Tuesday emphasized

that women’s education is vital for national progress, stating that an educated woman

benefits not just herself, but her entire family and community.

She expressed these views while addressing a ceremony titled “Importance of Women’s Education”

as the chief guest at Government Degree College, Farooq Colony.

Highlighting the pivotal role of educated women in society, Erum Hamid said, “When a boy is educated,

he benefits himself; when a girl is educated, the whole family benefits.”

Erum Hamid praised the increasing involvement of women in all walks of life and stated that women

are now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with men in contributing to national development.

She also announced that the Punjab government is establishing three new degree colleges for women

in Sargodha district. She added that similar initiatives are underway for boys, as part of a broader

commitment by the PML-N government to promote inclusive education.

She highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to reduce the financial burden on parents by

providing laptops and other essential facilities to deserving students.

The event concluded with the college administration presenting a special award to Erum Hamid

in recognition of her efforts to promote education.