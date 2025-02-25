RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) There is a dire need to educate and train girls about modern scientific sciences so that they can contribute to the country's development.

CM Maryam Nawaz wants to make Punjab an educated province with opportunities for women's talent.

This was expressed by Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan at a ceremony in connection with World Thinking Day.

The event was organized by the education Department at the Divisional Girls Guide Office. CEO Education Amanullah Khan was also present on the occasion.

Students from different schools prepared various models regarding the World Thinking Day. Shazia took a deep interest in the research capabilities of the students and the models they have built, and highly appreciated their work.

She urged to continue organizing such programs which help in highlighting the creative talents of students.