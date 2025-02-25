Women's Education Vital For Country's Progress
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) There is a dire need to educate and train girls about modern scientific sciences so that they can contribute to the country's development.
CM Maryam Nawaz wants to make Punjab an educated province with opportunities for women's talent.
This was expressed by Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan at a ceremony in connection with World Thinking Day.
The event was organized by the education Department at the Divisional Girls Guide Office. CEO Education Amanullah Khan was also present on the occasion.
Students from different schools prepared various models regarding the World Thinking Day. Shazia took a deep interest in the research capabilities of the students and the models they have built, and highly appreciated their work.
She urged to continue organizing such programs which help in highlighting the creative talents of students.
Recent Stories
Saqr Ghobash receives GCC-European Parliamentary Committee members
Fujairah Ruler, Egyptian Petroleum Minister discuss bilateral cooperation
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Delegation for Relations with Arabian Peninsula in E ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi appoints Director-General of NAMA
The Photographers’ Perspective: Pushing Creative Boundaries with the vivo X200 ..
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of Over PKR710Billion Through e-Pa ..
Ramazan weather update in Pakistan: What to expect in Karachi, Lahore and Islama ..
Sharjah CP reviews expansion project updates at Sharjah International Airport
Abu Dhabi City Municipality wins first place nationwide in 'Promising Engineer' ..
SDHR announces official working hours during Ramadan
Punjab govt notifies schools’ timings during holy month of Ramazan
Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ambassador of Portugal, MD APP discuss news cooperation6 minutes ago
-
Women's education vital for country's progress6 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Portugal, MD APP discuss news cooperation6 minutes ago
-
28 professional beggars held, 15 cases registered16 minutes ago
-
Mobile anti-encroachment squad launched in Multan16 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi urges traders to lower prices, condemns profiteering ahead of Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat holds open court for women's issues16 minutes ago
-
Punjab ombudsman striving for speedy justice: adviser26 minutes ago
-
Seven injured in Sheikhupura traffic accident26 minutes ago
-
Six gas meters severed over violations26 minutes ago
-
Seminar for legal reforms to address international parental child abduction36 minutes ago
-
Parents’ role stressed in immunization campaigns56 minutes ago