RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The government's initiative to open universities at district level like the University of Okara would help in reducing the gender gap as more female students from the downtrodden families could have access to higher education.

The nation could not achieve the sustainable development goals without an active and equal participation of all genders, especially women.

This was stated by Vice Chancellor University of Okara Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar in his message against gender-based violence.

"Women constitute almost half of our population, thus, they have very crucial role to play in the socio-economic development. If we keep this half uneducated or undereducated, we cannot expect them to perform their part and hence, we render them useless", he added.

Every year, from November 25 to December 10 is commemorated as 16 Days of Activism worldwide.

According to the university spokesperson, the UO will organize a series of virtual seminars with students and faculty to create awareness of women rights during this activism.