Women’s Education Vital For Progress: Fakhar Imam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Senior politician and former Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Fakhar Imam, said that education is the only path to national development.
He made these remarks at the Women Excellence Award 2025, organized by Young Pakistanis Organization in connection with International Women’s Day. He said that developed nations were benefiting from modern sciences, technology, and artificial intelligence, while Pakistan lags far behind in literacy.
He highlighted that a neighboring country earns $200 billion annually from the IT sector, whereas Pakistan struggles to generate just $3 billion. He pointed out that the country’s literacy rate remains low, with 25 million school-age children still out of school.
“There is an urgent need to focus on education, especially for girls, as educated mothers shape educated societies,” he stressed. He also commended dedicated officers who are sincerely performing their duties to promote education.
Fakhar Imam particularly praised District Officer (DO) Literacy Muzaffargarh, Tahira Rafiq, for her efforts in promoting education. The event was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor of Women University Multan, Prof Dr. Kulsoom Paracha, Chairman of the Department of Gender Studies at BZU Multan, Dr. Mureed Hussain Malik, and social activist and President of Young Pakistanis Organization, Naeem Iqbal Naeem.
