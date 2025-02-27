Women’s empowerment crucial in addressing climate change: Romina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam here on Thursday highlighted the critical role of women in combating climate change, stressing the importance of gender-inclusive climate policies.

Speaking at a seminar titled "Empower Her Empower Pakistan," Romina emphasized that women often have less access to essential resources, decision-making platforms, and adaptive technologies, which makes them more vulnerable to climate-related shocks.

She called for the recognition of this disparity as the first step in designing effective, inclusive climate policies.

"Climate change is not just an environmental issue; it is a social and economic challenge that disproportionately impacts women, particularly those in vulnerable and marginalized communities.

Addressing these challenges requires a gender-inclusive approach that ensures women are not just beneficiaries but active agents of climate resilience and policy-making," Romina stated.

The seminar, hosted by COPAIR (Center of Pakistan and International Relations ), served as a vital platform for advancing gender-responsive climate action.

Romina outlined the profound impact of climate change on women, particularly those living in rural areas, who bear the brunt of climate-induced disasters. From prolonged droughts that affect agricultural productivity to floods that displace entire communities and extreme weather events that disrupt livelihoods, the effects of climate change are deeply gendered.

PM's aide further emphasized that women’s leadership in climate adaptation and resilience-building is not just necessary—it is transformative. "Across Pakistan, women are leading community-driven initiatives in sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and disaster risk reduction. Their contributions must be recognized, supported, and scaled up," she said.

Romina also noted the importance of capacity-building programs, financial inclusion, and skills development, which are essential to empowering women with the tools needed to combat climate challenges effectively.

However, the Prime Minister’s aide acknowledged that while there is growing recognition of gender-responsive climate policies, challenges remain in translating policy frameworks into impactful grassroots action.

"Implementation gaps, lack of gender-disaggregated data, and insufficient financial support continue to hinder the effectiveness of these policies," she stated and stressed that overcoming these barriers would require strengthening institutional mechanisms, ensuring meaningful participation of women in climate governance, and fostering multi-sectoral collaboration.

“Climate justice must be at the heart of all policy decisions,” Ms. Romina asserted. "Equitable access to resources, technology, and decision-making platforms can empower women to become key stakeholders in climate solutions."

She pointed out that ensuring climate finance mechanisms, adaptation programs, and mitigation strategies incorporate gender perspectives is essential for fostering long-term, inclusive sustainability. Additionally, she underlined the importance of climate literacy in addressing these issues.

Romina also praised COPAIR's ongoing initiatives, particularly those focused on empowering women and youth.

She commended the Climate Ambassador Program, which has empowered over 10,000 students from national and international universities, and expressed her appreciation for COPAIR’s 1 Million Women Empowerment Program, which is working to amplify the voices and roles of women in climate action.

"As we move forward, we must reaffirm our commitment to integrating gender equality into climate action. Women are not just victims of climate change—they are solution providers, leaders, and change-makers," Romina concluded. "Together, through collaborative efforts and inclusive policies, we can bridge the gap between policy and practice, ensuring a just and resilient future for all."

She said the seminar provided a platform for discussions on integrating gender equality into climate policy and addressing the unique challenges faced by women due to climate change.

Participants, including policy-makers, climate experts, activists, and students attended the event to discuss strategies for strengthening women's roles in climate resilience, adaptation, and mitigation efforts, with the aim of fostering a more inclusive and sustainable future for all.