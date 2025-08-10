Women’s empowerment essential for Pakistan’s social, economic progress; Speakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Speakers at the Growing Pakistan Fest on Sunday underscored that empowering women is essential for Pakistan’s social and economic progress, calling for greater opportunities, resources, and representation for women in all spheres of life.

The Growing Women Prosperity Organization hosted its grand celebration, Growing Pakistan Fest, at Medicine Square Mall, Saddar, bringing together community leaders, media representatives, and citizens to honor the spirit of freedom, unity, and women empowerment.

National Youth Assembly President Hanan Ali Abbasi described women as the “custodians of future generations” and emphasized their contributions in education, sports, and business. He urged stakeholders to provide the necessary support to help women drive the country toward new heights.

Punjab Assembly member Riffat Abbasi stressed that women constitute more than half of Pakistan’s population and are the nation’s “true backbone.” She commended Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her dedication and rapid development initiatives, calling her an inspiring role model for young women.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce President Usman Shaukat highlighted the importance of women’s leadership in education, health, and politics, stating that their active participation is vital for building a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

Other speakers echoed the need for unity, gender equality, and youth engagement, stressing that these values are the foundation for a brighter, more inclusive future.