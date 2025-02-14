- Home
- Pakistan
- Women’s empowerment in recycling fashion for economic, environmental sustainability sought
Women’s Empowerment In Recycling Fashion For Economic, Environmental Sustainability Sought
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam stressed the importance of engaging women in sustainable industries, particularly in the area of recycling fashion.
She called for creating proper channels to involve women in this emerging sector, which can provide both economic empowerment and environmental benefits.
“By integrating women into industries such as recycling and sustainable fashion, we can build a greener economy while lifting up women and ensuring their contributions are recognized,” she added and emphasized the urgent need to empower women in the fight against climate change, citing their heightened vulnerability to environmental challenges.
In a meeting with the Ambassador of Sweden, Alexandra Berg von Linde, who called on her on Friday, Romina Khurshid Alam shared her dedication to addressing the intersection of gender equality and climate resilience.
Romina Khurshid Alam referred to the valuable insights gained from the Stockholm conference on gender and population, where she had the opportunity to learn from global leaders about the critical role women.
Building on the knowledge gained at this international forum, she organized a similar conference in Islamabad last year, which brought together regional countries to discuss strategies for empowering women in the green economy.
The PM's Coordinator underscored the vital role women play in mitigating and adapting to climate change, stressing that their involvement in climate action initiatives should be prioritized to create a more inclusive and sustainable future. “Women, especially in vulnerable regions, are disproportionately affected by climate change. Their empowerment is key to not only addressing their specific challenges but also driving broader climate action efforts,” said Romina Khurshid Alam.
Romina also highlighted her ongoing work in Balochistan, where she is focusing on empowering girls, adolescents, and women financially. She aims to create a pathway for financial independence while also addressing the impacts of climate change in one of Pakistan’s most climate-sensitive regions.
Ambassador of Sweden extended an invitation to Climate Coordinator, Romina Khurshid Alam to attend a seminar to be held in Islamabad on February 26. The seminar will feature Swedish tech experts who will share their knowledge on innovative solutions for textile industry.
Recent Stories
World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..
UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals
34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown
European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..
FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week
Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..
Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..
Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last
Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..
SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles
Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, sy ..
UAE, Ethiopia, AU, IGAD hold ‘High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the Peopl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women’s empowerment in recycling fashion for economic, environmental sustainability sought1 minute ago
-
Man commits suicide in Wah1 minute ago
-
Court adjourns terrorism case against PTI leaders till Feb 171 minute ago
-
Integrated efforts to protect children urged1 minute ago
-
SSP Sukkur Visits Katcha Area, Vows to Arrest Killers of Journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar1 minute ago
-
Police foil major terror plot, recover large cache of explosives11 minutes ago
-
Add'l FS meets Bangladeshi media delegation11 minutes ago
-
IHC issues judges duty roster for next week11 minutes ago
-
WWB approves contract Employees regularization11 minutes ago
-
Services of SP handed over to Punjab Home Dept21 minutes ago
-
95kg spurious tea seized21 minutes ago
-
16,290 POs wanted in serious crimes arrested this year31 minutes ago