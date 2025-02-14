Women’s empowerment in recycling fashion for economic, environmental sustainability sought

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam stressed the importance of engaging women in sustainable industries, particularly in the area of recycling fashion.

She called for creating proper channels to involve women in this emerging sector, which can provide both economic empowerment and environmental benefits.

“By integrating women into industries such as recycling and sustainable fashion, we can build a greener economy while lifting up women and ensuring their contributions are recognized,” she added and emphasized the urgent need to empower women in the fight against climate change, citing their heightened vulnerability to environmental challenges.

In a meeting with the Ambassador of Sweden, Alexandra Berg von Linde, who called on her on Friday, Romina Khurshid Alam shared her dedication to addressing the intersection of gender equality and climate resilience.

Romina Khurshid Alam referred to the valuable insights gained from the Stockholm conference on gender and population, where she had the opportunity to learn from global leaders about the critical role women.

Building on the knowledge gained at this international forum, she organized a similar conference in Islamabad last year, which brought together regional countries to discuss strategies for empowering women in the green economy.

The PM's Coordinator underscored the vital role women play in mitigating and adapting to climate change, stressing that their involvement in climate action initiatives should be prioritized to create a more inclusive and sustainable future. “Women, especially in vulnerable regions, are disproportionately affected by climate change. Their empowerment is key to not only addressing their specific challenges but also driving broader climate action efforts,” said Romina Khurshid Alam.

Romina also highlighted her ongoing work in Balochistan, where she is focusing on empowering girls, adolescents, and women financially. She aims to create a pathway for financial independence while also addressing the impacts of climate change in one of Pakistan’s most climate-sensitive regions.

Ambassador of Sweden extended an invitation to Climate Coordinator, Romina Khurshid Alam to attend a seminar to be held in Islamabad on February 26. The seminar will feature Swedish tech experts who will share their knowledge on innovative solutions for textile industry.