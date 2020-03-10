Speakers in a seminar on " Gender Equality and Sustainable Development Goals" at BZU recommended the equal rights to women would ensure their role in minimizing intolerance in the society

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Speakers in a seminar on " Gender Equality and Sustainable Development Goals" at BZU recommended the equal rights to women would ensure their role in minimizing intolerance in the society.

They said that masses should be aware of the laws pertaining their rights which would improve gender equality situation in the country.

Held under the auspices of Sociology Department in collaboration with an NGO at IMS Hall, the seminar was aimed at sensitizing people about laws of the land regarding women's rights.

Pro Rector Superior University, Dr Nizam uddin, said that the objective of marking of World Women Day on March 8 was ensuring equal rights to women.

He said that women could play an effective role in reducing the level of intolerance in the society if the gender equality was ensured.

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi, stressed the need of creating awareness about women's rights law of the country among general public.

He said the step taken by the government would improve the situation regarding gender equality.

Dean Social Sciences, Dr Imran Sharif underlined the need of equipping girls with education and knowledge for better future of Pakistan.

In his welcome address, Chairman Sociology Deptt, Dr Kamran Ishfaq, said that all of us respect women as mother, sister, wife and daughter but unfortunately, only a few people honour them as women.

He informed that it was dire need of the hour to change this type of thinking.

A good number of students and faculty members attended the moot.