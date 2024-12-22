Open Menu

Women’s Equal Role In Elections Key To Achieving Lasting Peace, Says CEC

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja stated on Sunday that lasting peace and political stability, vital for national prosperity, can only be achieved through the equal participation of women, who make up nearly 50% of the population, in the electoral process.

In his message on National Working Women’s Day, observed on December 22, 2024, the CEC proudly acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Pakistani women in strengthening democracy.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) remains dedicated to its constitutional mandate of conducting elections honestly, justly, and fairly. In recent years, we have made notable progress in overcoming the challenges faced by women as voters and candidates.

The CEC stated that through focused efforts, the gender gap in electoral rolls has been reduced from over 11.7 percent in 2018 to 7.49 percent, a remarkable achievement within five years.

He further noted that, encouragingly, more women than men were added to the electoral rolls during this period, with the goal of eliminating the gap entirely in the upcoming elections.

The legal reform mandating political parties to allocate 5% of their tickets to women was a crucial step in enhancing women’s representation as candidates.

However, the CEC recognizes that further reforms and stricter accountability measures are necessary to ensure compliance and greater ticket reservation for women candidates.

The CEC said ECP is committed to promoting inclusivity within its workforce by increasing the representation of women as staff and election officers, while ensuring a workplace free from discrimination and harassment.

He also expressed pride in the fact that the CEC is one of the pioneering institutions in Pakistan and the Asia region to adopt Pakistan’s first-ever “Gender Mainstreaming and Social Inclusion Framework.”

This framework provides a strategic vision to empower women, girls, minorities, transgender persons, and persons with disabilities.

The CEC also highlighted that the ECP has introduced Gender-Responsive Budget Planning to ensure fair and equitable resource distribution.

On this significant occasion, the CEC urged all women, especially young girls, to actively participate in elections as voters and candidates, encouraging others to follow suit. He emphasized that their participation is crucial for the peace, stability, and democracy of Pakistan.

