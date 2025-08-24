(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A groundbreaking Women's Handicrafts Exhibition was organized by the academy of Literature Campbellpur Attock at the Municipal Committee Hall on Sunday, showcasing the exceptional skills and talents of local women. This unique initiative, held for the first time in Attock, aimed to highlight the hard work and dedication of women in the field of handicrafts. The exhibition featured various stalls, each showcasing a distinct aspect of women's craftsmanship, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Attock on Sunday.

According to the details, the exhibition was formally inaugurated by Ms. Nabeela Shaheen, Principal Bahria Foundation Attock & Vice President Women Chamber of Commerce Attock, along with Deputy Director Information Attock, Mr. Shehzad Niaz Khokhar, and President of Academy of Literature Campbellpur Attock, Mr. Ahmad Ali Saqib. The event saw significant participation from women, who enthusiastically showcased their talents and products.

On this occasion, the chief guest, Ms. Nabeela Shaheen, appreciated the initiative and emphasized the need to organize more such events to promote women's empowerment and recognition.

In his address, the President of the Academy, Mr. Ahmad Ali Saqib, highlighted the exceptional work of local women and noted that the exhibition was a testament to their talent and skill. He emphasized the importance of encouragement and recognition for these women, suggesting that at least two such exhibitions should be held every year.

The Deputy Director Information, Mr. Shehzad Niaz Khokhar, assured that the District Government would extend full support to the Academy in the future. The exhibition was declared a success, and plans are underway to make it an annual event, providing a platform for women to showcase their talents and products.

APP/rhn/378