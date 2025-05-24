Women's Handicrafts Festival Showcases Rural Women's Skills In Mirpurkhas
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 07:50 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A one-day Women's handicrafts festival was organized under the theme "Hunar Bhi Ap Ka Profit Bhi Ap Ka" at a local hall in Mirpurkhas on Saturday.
The festival was a collaborative effort between the Mirpurkhas Divisional Administration, Social Welfare Department, and social organizations.
The event aimed to showcase the handicrafts made by rural women of Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, and Tharparkar districts, providing them with a platform to display their skills and access the market.
Chairman District Council Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur, who was the chief guest emphasized the importance of promoting rural women's handicrafts to strengthen the country's economy.
He suggested that the Sindh government provide interest-free loans to rural women to further develop their skills.
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqaili also highlighted the administration's efforts to set up display counters in big supermarkets and create e-commerce platforms to sell rural women's handicrafts online.
The exhibition featured over 3,000 handicrafts, including embroidery, shawls, cultural relays, utensils, clothes, shoes, bangles, bags, and purses. More than 50 items were sold by 100 women during the event.
During the festival, the Commissioner announced that the exhibition would continue until Sunday to cater to the public's interest.
The event was attended by officers from various departments, including Social Welfare, Revenue, Health, and Police.
The festival was made possible through the cooperation of various institutions and social organizations. Shields were distributed among the representatives of these organizations in recognition of their contributions.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..
Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign
UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure
FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro
Salah wins Premier League player of season award
FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament
UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee
Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..
UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..
Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women's handicrafts festival showcases rural women's skills in Mirpurkhas5 minutes ago
-
Islamabad on high alert after heavy rains, hailstorm; CDA launches emergency operations25 minutes ago
-
Livestock department holds beneficial field day for farmers in Kohat25 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police arrest 8 in anti-drug crackdown, over 13 kg drugs seized25 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority fines milk tankers for adulteration25 minutes ago
-
"Third World Sindhi Language Conference" to start from May 2625 minutes ago
-
AJK PM orders execution of proper planning for utilization of water resources in the state25 minutes ago
-
UC Chairman hands over keys of new garbage collection vehicles to sanitary staff45 minutes ago
-
AJK President describes solution of Kashmir issue as gateway to emergence of permanent peace in Sout ..55 minutes ago
-
FGEHA clears encroachments from commercial areas in sectors G-13,G-1455 minutes ago
-
PIMA North Punjab biennial convention being held on Sunday at Faisal Mosque1 hour ago
-
One dead, three injured as storm wreaks havoc in Jhelum1 hour ago