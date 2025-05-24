MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A one-day Women's handicrafts festival was organized under the theme "Hunar Bhi Ap Ka Profit Bhi Ap Ka" at a local hall in Mirpurkhas on Saturday.

The festival was a collaborative effort between the Mirpurkhas Divisional Administration, Social Welfare Department, and social organizations.

The event aimed to showcase the handicrafts made by rural women of Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, and Tharparkar districts, providing them with a platform to display their skills and access the market.

Chairman District Council Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur, who was the chief guest emphasized the importance of promoting rural women's handicrafts to strengthen the country's economy.

He suggested that the Sindh government provide interest-free loans to rural women to further develop their skills.

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqaili also highlighted the administration's efforts to set up display counters in big supermarkets and create e-commerce platforms to sell rural women's handicrafts online.

The exhibition featured over 3,000 handicrafts, including embroidery, shawls, cultural relays, utensils, clothes, shoes, bangles, bags, and purses. More than 50 items were sold by 100 women during the event.

During the festival, the Commissioner announced that the exhibition would continue until Sunday to cater to the public's interest.

The event was attended by officers from various departments, including Social Welfare, Revenue, Health, and Police.

The festival was made possible through the cooperation of various institutions and social organizations. Shields were distributed among the representatives of these organizations in recognition of their contributions.

