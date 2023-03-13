UrduPoint.com

Women's Inclusion In Pakistani Policing Stressed

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 11:41 PM

The U.S. Embassy in Pakistan on Wednesday hosted the National Women Police Conference at the Serena Hotel here

Funded by the U.S. government, the conference united key stakeholders in policing and women's rights under the theme of "Inspire, Empower, and Transform," said a press release.

The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) and the Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR) helped organize the conference.

During his remarks, U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome emphasized the importance of women's inclusion in policing and the need for innovative policies to ensure equal access to justice.

Highlighting the role of women in policing and acknowledging the challenges they face in their line of work, he commended the organizers and attendees for their efforts in promoting women's rights and empowerment, expressing his hope that the conference would lead to positive outcomes and tangible results.

Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar also affirmed the Pakistani government's commitment to ensuring that everyone in Pakistan has access to justice and that women are safe.

He emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between government agencies, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in the country.

The National Women Police Conference 2023 is part of a broader effort to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in Pakistan.

Through the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, the U.S. government has been working closely with the Government of Pakistan and civil society partners to support initiatives that promote women's rights and access to justice.

The conference provided an important platform to discuss and share best practices, challenges, and opportunities for women's inclusion in policing, ultimately improving access to justice for all in Pakistan.

