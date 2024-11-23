Open Menu

Women's Inter-collegiate Athletics Competitions Held

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Sargodha education Board organised women's inter-collegiate athletics competitions at the Board Office ground on Friday.

The event was inaugurated by the Secretary Education Board Syed Abul Hassan Naqvi. Teams of government and private colleges participated in the competitions. The athletics competition included a wide range of events such as shot put, javelin throw, discus throw, long jump, high jump, and track races including 100 metres, 200 metres, and 400 metres.

The Education Board secretary said that the board had been consistently organising various sports competitions.

He highlighted the importance of extracurricular activities alongside academics, stating that the Education Board provides opportunities for athletes to showcase their talent and participate in national and international sporting events.

Director Sports Roshan Zameer Kalro expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the Education Board, Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan for their unwavering support in promoting sports. He acknowledged that without their assistance, organizing such large-scale sports events would have been impossible.

