Women's Involvement Must For Sustainable Forest Management: Samina Alvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi Tuesday said the women's involvement in conservation and protection of forest resources in the country was must for their sustainable management.

Addressing as a chief guest at a tree plantation event by women parliamentarians here at the Parliament House, she said in most of the developing countries, including Pakistan, the women performed the crucial responsibilities of arranging food for their families and households. They were also involved in collecting, processing, cooking, rationing and storing food, she added, according to a press release issued by Ministry of Climate Change.

Begum Alvi stressed that the women, who were more than half of the country's population, could play a vital role in the conservation of the rapidly shrinking national forest resources.

In her welcome remarks, Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul said the incumbent government attached the highest importance to the women's participation in tree plantation programmes and sustainable management of the forest resources.

She said various studies showed that women's greater presence in the community-based forestry institutions had many benefits. "It boosts women's effective participation in decision-making, influences the nature of decisions made, especially the rules of forest use and their implementation, and improves forest conservation," she added.

She highlighted that hundreds of nurseries had been established across the country under 10 billion Tree Tsunami Programme, many of which are being owned and run independently by the community women groups.

Earlier, Begum Samina Alvi inaugurated the tree plantation event by planting a sapling. Women parliamentarians from treasury and opposition benches also planted saplings on the occasion.

