ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Women's Media Forum Pakistan (WMFP) was launched on Wednesday to take forward grassroots work on gender equity, labour rights and journalists' safety, with a cohort of highly talented and dynamic women journalists from across the country.

The WMFP aims to be a broad forum for women media professionals in every field print, electronic, digital and in a range of roles in the media, journalists' unions, associations, and press clubs, said a press release.

The colours of the logo signify purple for feminism; white for purity and green for hope and "the emblem of spring.

" The WMFP, with over 100 members and growing, is a culmination of work over the years on�labour rights, gender equality and freedom of association. Supported by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), consultations, webinars, workshops and research highlighted issues related to gender equity and journalists' rights.

Gender equity and safety training workshops were also conducted, in collaboration with several press clubs beginning with Karachi Press Club, National Press Club, Lahore Press Club, and Peshawar Press Club.