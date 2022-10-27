UrduPoint.com

Women's Parliamentary Caucus Delegation Visits Breast Cancer Screening Center At Pakistan Institute Of Medical Science

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Women's Parliamentary Caucus delegation visits Breast Cancer Screening Center at Pakistan Institute of Medical Science

A delegation of the Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Thursday visited the breast cancer screening center, Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) to examine the available facilities for patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Thursday visited the breast cancer screening center, Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) to examine the available facilities for patients.

Member National Assembly Shahida Rahmani, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of National Health, Dr. Shazia Sobia and other National Assembly members including Wajiha Qamar, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr. Samina and others visited the breast cancer screening center Radiology Department and Breast Center at PIMS.

Head of the Radiology Department, Dr. Ayesha Isani Majeed and her team briefed the women's caucus delegation on the breast cancer awareness campaign and regarding the free facilities being provided at the state-of-the-art Federal Breast Cancer Screening Center.

She said that the services at the Center included breast ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, FNAC, breast biopsy and other facilities.

The delegation appreciated the provision of free facilities by PIMS's breast screening center and agreed that this information should be disseminated to women so that effective strategies can be followed after diagnosis in breast centers in Pakistan. They stressed the need to take such steps which are helpful in creating awareness about breast cancer and ensuring prevention from the disease.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Women Breast Cancer From

Recent Stories

Training courses being organised for special perso ..

Training courses being organised for special persons: minister

47 seconds ago
 PFA tests 2,000 milk samples in four days

PFA tests 2,000 milk samples in four days

50 seconds ago
 Athletes delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Auth ..

Athletes delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

51 seconds ago
 German Gov't Says Both Nord Stream 2 Lines Damaged ..

German Gov't Says Both Nord Stream 2 Lines Damaged - Reports

53 seconds ago
 Medicines worth Rs 2 mln distributed among thalass ..

Medicines worth Rs 2 mln distributed among thalassemia-affected children

5 minutes ago
 Sons kills man over domestic issue

Sons kills man over domestic issue

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.