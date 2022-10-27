(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Thursday visited the breast cancer screening center, Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) to examine the available facilities for patients.

Member National Assembly Shahida Rahmani, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of National Health, Dr. Shazia Sobia and other National Assembly members including Wajiha Qamar, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr. Samina and others visited the breast cancer screening center Radiology Department and Breast Center at PIMS.

Head of the Radiology Department, Dr. Ayesha Isani Majeed and her team briefed the women's caucus delegation on the breast cancer awareness campaign and regarding the free facilities being provided at the state-of-the-art Federal Breast Cancer Screening Center.

She said that the services at the Center included breast ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, FNAC, breast biopsy and other facilities.

The delegation appreciated the provision of free facilities by PIMS's breast screening center and agreed that this information should be disseminated to women so that effective strategies can be followed after diagnosis in breast centers in Pakistan. They stressed the need to take such steps which are helpful in creating awareness about breast cancer and ensuring prevention from the disease.