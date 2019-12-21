Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that active participation of women in every field of life is necessary for making Pakistan strong and dignified

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar has said that active participation of women in every field of life is necessary for making Pakistan strong and dignified.

In his message on the National Day for Rights of Working Women, he said the role of women for establishing peaceful society as well as progress and development of the country could not be denied, said a handout issued here.

The CM said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to bring women in national mainstream.

He said islam had given equal rights to women and Pakistani women were capable enough and hardworking and they had proved themselves in the fields of education, health, sports and other sectors.

He said the role of women was commendable in the administrative structure and defence institutions of Pakistan.

He said the Punjab government had adopted an effective strategy for including women in the mainstream, adding revolutionary measures had been taken for safeguarding rights of women as well as empowering them.

Working hostels were being established in various districts of Punjab for facilitating working women.

He said the purpose of observing Working Women Day was to acknowledge the services of women, who played a role in the national development.