Economic expert stressed the need for increasing women's participation in economic development of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 )

Though women constitute 49 percent of Pakistan's population, they constitute only 24 percent of the labour force. The ILO report indicates that Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for men (82.5%) is more than three times higher than women (24.8%). The gender gap in LFPR is one of the world's highest in Pakistan.

Even when women want to participate in the work force and want to play role in country's development.

Shaheeh Sarwar, an economist said that women as workforce could play an important role in economic stability of the country.

She said that in Pakistan only 24.8 percent women participate in economic development, which was the lowest rate of female labour force as compared to other developing countries.

It needs to encourage women to actively participate in economic activities for national development and progress.

She suggested that the gender gap of workforce needed to increase up to 40 percent at least for country's progress.

She said that policymakers and private sector must pay attention not only towards generating employment opportunities for women, but also creating conducive employment atmosphere for them.

Nasira Ali Naina, Senior Vice President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that serious steps should be taken to increase the number of women as labour force in various sectors.

She said that the women chamber has been striving hard to address this matter in order to have equal share of women in country's economy besides having better chances of earning for them.