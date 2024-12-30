Women’s participation in political process vital for strong democratic system: PEC Sindh

- Home
Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh Sharifullah on Monday said that women’s participation in the political process is significant in the establishment of a stronger democratic system in addition to social development
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024)
He said this during a two-day consultative dialogue workshop for gender mainstreaming of the electoral system organized by the Election Commission of Pakistan here on Monday.
Secretary ECP, Umar Hameed Khan inaugurated the workshop and welcomed the participants.
Sharifullah said that women constitute more than half of the population, but women’s participation in the political process is not complete. The ECP is trying to remove these obstacles and is always ready to hold free, fair and impartial elections, he added.
Secretary Umar Hameed Khan said that such workshops will be organized in other provinces as soon as possible so that inclusive elections can be held.
Women members of the Sindh Provincial Assembly, civil society members, transgender activists and people with disabilities participated on the occasion.
Additional Director General G.S.I Nighat Siddique, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Tahir Mansoor, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Sain Bakhsh Chanar and other notables also participated.
Extensive consultations were held with teachers, parliamentarians, civil society, ECP staff and organizations related to women's political rights to complete this framework.
