RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal Wednesday said that women's participation in economic activities was vital national development .

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Rawalpindi Women's Chamber (RWCCI) here at his office.

The Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RWCCI) has been allotted an office at Crisis Center Social Welfare Complex Shamsabad to provide its services.

Noorul Amin Mengal further extended the office's contract and said that the Punjab government would allocate land for its (RWCCI) chambers.

Noor was briefed on the details of the chamber's operations and said that the chamber's purpose was to provide a one-window facility for women workers.

The chamber will provide an opportunity to interact with international counterparts and facilitate research and development.

He said that our goal was to create a conducive environment for women workers' development and help local women workers to establish and expand their business interests nationally and internationally.

"Our prime priority is creating working relationships and recognizing and awarding businesses owned by women workers," he added.

The commissioner said in addition, they focused on inviting and facilitating delegations of women workers nationally and internationally.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Muhammad Saif Anwar Japa, Founder President Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RWCCI) Asma Kanwal, President Shahid Butt, SVP Almas Akhtar, VP Noorin Tariq, CEO Neelam Khalid and Group leader Hina Mansab Khan was also present in the meeting.