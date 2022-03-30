UrduPoint.com

Women's Participation Vital For National Development : Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Women's participation vital for national development : Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal Wednesday said that women's participation in economic activities was vital national development

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal Wednesday said that women's participation in economic activities was vital national development .

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Rawalpindi Women's Chamber (RWCCI) here at his office.

The Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RWCCI) has been allotted an office at Crisis Center Social Welfare Complex Shamsabad to provide its services.

Noorul Amin Mengal further extended the office's contract and said that the Punjab government would allocate land for its (RWCCI) chambers.

Noor was briefed on the details of the chamber's operations and said that the chamber's purpose was to provide a one-window facility for women workers.

The chamber will provide an opportunity to interact with international counterparts and facilitate research and development.

He said that our goal was to create a conducive environment for women workers' development and help local women workers to establish and expand their business interests nationally and internationally.

"Our prime priority is creating working relationships and recognizing and awarding businesses owned by women workers," he added.

The commissioner said in addition, they focused on inviting and facilitating delegations of women workers nationally and internationally.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Muhammad Saif Anwar Japa, Founder President Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RWCCI) Asma Kanwal, President Shahid Butt, SVP Almas Akhtar, VP Noorin Tariq, CEO Neelam Khalid and Group leader Hina Mansab Khan was also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Business Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi Chamber Neelam Women Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Senate body passes Transplantation of Human Organs ..

Senate body passes Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue (Amendment Bill) B ..

2 minutes ago
 Canada's Former Top Soldier Pleads Guilty to Obstr ..

Canada's Former Top Soldier Pleads Guilty to Obstructing Justice in Military Sex ..

2 minutes ago
 IG Punjab Cricket League: Faisalabad region to fac ..

IG Punjab Cricket League: Faisalabad region to face DG Khan Region on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Biden to Use Cold-War Powers to Boost US Electric ..

Biden to Use Cold-War Powers to Boost US Electric Vehicle Material Output - Repo ..

2 minutes ago
 Austria Says Gas From Russian Supplied Without Res ..

Austria Says Gas From Russian Supplied Without Restrictions, Storage Facilities ..

6 minutes ago
 UN Estimates 2Bln People Live in Conflict Affected ..

UN Estimates 2Bln People Live in Conflict Affected Zones - Guterres

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.