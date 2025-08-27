Women’s problems addressed at Abbottabad open court

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance & Planning, Azka Fatima, organized an open court here at the Government Technical and Vocational Center for Women to address women’s issues.

A large number of women participated in the open court and presented their problems.

Some issues were resolved on the spot, while for others, directions were issued to the concerned district officers for resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, Azka said the significant participation of women in the open court is an encouraging sign, as it will help in solving many of their problems. She added that the purpose of holding such open courts is to resolve public issues at their doorstep.