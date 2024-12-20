- Home
- Pakistan
- Women's rights protection imperative for establishing peaceful work environment: Speakers
Women's Rights Protection Imperative For Establishing Peaceful Work Environment: Speakers
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 08:27 PM
Protecting the rights of women, particularly working women and ensuring they have a peaceful working environment is essential
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Protecting the rights of women, particularly working women and ensuring they have a peaceful working environment is essential.
These views were expressed at a workshop organized by the Punjab Commission for Women’s Rights (PCWR) Rawalpindi, in connection with 'National Working Women’s Day' held here at Govt Graduate College for Women, Satellite Town.
The speakers said that to achieve this goal, the Punjab Commission for Women’s Rights is actively working under the guidance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. They said that the establishment of helpline 1043 and a virtual police station for the protection of women’s rights is a link in this chain.
Chief guest, Director Colleges Rawalpindi, Dr.
Kaneez Fatima in her address underlined the importance for working women to have a peaceful and safe workplace. "Peaceful environment is vital for working women to work with full dedication and devotion", she said.
Director Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCWR) Rawalpindi, Qaiser Mahmood highlighted the steps taken by the commission to protect women’s rights. He informed the audience that women don't need to visit the police station to register their complaints, instead, they could now report any kind of abuse sitting at home in the virtual police station.
Principal Government College for Women, Dr. Fatima Gil and other speakers presented their suggestions for solving the problems faced by working women at their workplace.
Recent Stories
‘Investopia Tokyo’ explores investment, financing opportunities in Japanese ..
Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board meeting for 2024
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 illegal properties
Trust in digital payments growing as retail payments surge 8% in Q1FY25: SBP
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood visits areas on fourth day of anti-polio ca ..
CDA chairman seeks ADB support for transformation in Islamabad
Researchers urged to pace up efforts for making agriculture profitable
69 PMS officers promoted
Parliamentary Task-force on SDGs holds national meet to discuss progress
Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) contest held at d ..
CDA chairman for establishing dedicated NADRA desks at BHUs, Business Facilitat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Back with a Bang: Nescafé Basement Returns for Season 6! A Fresh Stage for Emerging Talent, Premier ..3 minutes ago
-
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 illegal properties6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood visits areas on fourth day of anti-polio campaign3 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman seeks ADB support for transformation in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
69 PMS officers promoted6 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Task-force on SDGs holds national meet to discuss progress3 minutes ago
-
Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) contest held at district level3 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman for establishing dedicated NADRA desks at BHUs, Business Facilitation Center3 minutes ago
-
Man dies, two children injured as car hits motorcycle8 minutes ago
-
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 illegal commercial buildings11 minutes ago
-
Speakers pay glowing tribute to acclaimed calligrahper Rashid Seyal3 minutes ago
-
Christmas security plan in Faislabad3 minutes ago