Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Women's rights protection imperative for establishing peaceful work environment: Speakers

Protecting the rights of women, particularly working women and ensuring they have a peaceful working environment is essential

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Protecting the rights of women, particularly working women and ensuring they have a peaceful working environment is essential.

These views were expressed at a workshop organized by the Punjab Commission for Women’s Rights (PCWR) Rawalpindi, in connection with 'National Working Women’s Day' held here at Govt Graduate College for Women, Satellite Town.

The speakers said that to achieve this goal, the Punjab Commission for Women’s Rights is actively working under the guidance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. They said that the establishment of helpline 1043 and a virtual police station for the protection of women’s rights is a link in this chain.

Chief guest, Director Colleges Rawalpindi, Dr.

Kaneez Fatima in her address underlined the importance for working women to have a peaceful and safe workplace. "Peaceful environment is vital for working women to work with full dedication and devotion", she said.

Director Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCWR) Rawalpindi, Qaiser Mahmood highlighted the steps taken by the commission to protect women’s rights. He informed the audience that women don't need to visit the police station to register their complaints, instead, they could now report any kind of abuse sitting at home in the virtual police station.

Principal Government College for Women, Dr. Fatima Gil and other speakers presented their suggestions for solving the problems faced by working women at their workplace.

