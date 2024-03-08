Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day In Hyderabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 10:44 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The International Women's Day was observed in Hyderabad on Friday like other cities of the country. In this regard, women belonging to different fields of life took out a rally from shehbaz building chowk to press club.
Speaking to the participants of the rally, social activists Irfana Mallah, Amar Sindhu and others said that no society or nation can develop without giving rights to women because an educated mother plays an important role in making her entire family aware and that is how nations develop. They said that the government and society should play their role in providing women with their rights.
They further said a developed society gives legitimate rights to its women, that is why they are on the path of development today and due to outdated traditions and customs, women do not have their legitimate freedom. If we want to take our country on the path of development, girls should be given the freedom to demonstrate their talents in every field along with the focus on education, they added.
During the rally, a large number of women were holding banners with slogans advocating for women's freedom.
