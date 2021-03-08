UrduPoint.com
Women's Role Becomes More Significant For Soioeconomic Uplifts: Russian Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 01:40 PM

Russian envoy to Pakistan Danila Ganich Monday said in the era of digitalization women's role had become more significant and imperative in national development and soioeconomic uplifts of thriving societies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Russian envoy to Pakistan Danila Ganich Monday said in the era of digitalization women's role had become more significant and imperative in national development and soioeconomic uplifts of thriving societies.

The envoy, in a video message, congratulated the women across the globe on the International Women's Day being observed all over the world including in Pakistan on March 8.

He particularly lauded the women who were rendering great services in the field of education and mentioned those who were associated with the noble profession of teaching at the National University of Modern Languages (Islamabad).

Highlighting the importance of the day, Ambassador Danila Ganich told APP that International Women's Day was a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and eulogize their contributions in national developments.

"The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women's achievements or rally for women's equality," he remarked.

Following the decision agreed at Copenhagen in 1911, International Women's Day was honoured the first time in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland on March 19 in which more than one million women and men attended allies campaigning for women's rights to work and vote.

