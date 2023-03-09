UrduPoint.com

Women's Role For Better Society Hailed

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2023 | 12:00 AM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Ghanwer Ali Leghari Wednesday on the occasion of International Women's Day said that women played an important role for the betterment of society as the rights pertaining to their rights had been guaranteed in the constitution.

This he said while addressing the ceremony at Darul Aman Centre, Larkana.

He said that women constituted more than half of the country's population, and they had an equally important role to play for the betterment of the country.

The commissioner said that the provincial government had introduced a number of social and economic reforms to ameliorate the women's conditions, and the efforts of Sindh government had been proven fruitful.

Meanwhile, Incharge of Darul Aman Ms. Shamim Ara said that today's program was being held in the name of those women who were weak and struggling for their rights. She also apprised that this program was being celebrated in cooperation with the International Rescue Committee.

Senior journalist Dr. Maula Bakhsh Kalhoro, Coordinator Miss Bilqis Saba, Javed Gopang Advocate, Kainaat Kalhoro, Umar Buriro, Syed Javed Shah, Musrat, Asifa Jamali, Dr. Sakina Gaad, Dr. Dayali Gul, Social Welfare Officers Tawhidullah Kalhoro, Imtiaz Ali Jokhio, Muzaffar Magsi, and others were also present on the occasion.

