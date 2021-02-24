UrduPoint.com
Women's Role For Preventive Health Imperative

Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Women's role for preventive health imperative

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The role of women for preventive health of their family is imperative and they must be facilitated with updated information as well as steps needed to maintain their health and of those associated with them.

Addressing a dengue awareness seminar here Wednesday, Manager Industrial Home Sanatzar, Zahida Naz said that vigorous steps would be taken to control dengue larvae growth during the current season like the past year.

She said that dengue was a collective issue and cooperation of all members of society was imperative to controlthe spread of this ailment.

"We can save ourselves by adopting precautionary measures," she said, adding that women should ensure preventive measures in their homes. She also urged for creating awareness among society by holding different programmes on regular basis.

